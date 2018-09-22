Athletics: Huge field for Mombasa International Marathon

More than 1,500 athletes expected to line up at the Mombasa International Marathon tomorrow.

Cosmas Koech, the 2016 Honolulu marathon winner and Shelimita Muriuki will be back for another shot at their titles. Stephen Mwendwa and Celestine Jepchirchir will defend their 10km crowns.

The event, whose theme is ‘Run for Girl Child’, has attracted a blend of local and international athletes.

“We expect to stage a good event. The preparations are on top notch and registration process is ongoing. The races will start and end at the famous and historic Mama Ngina Drive which is the entrance to Kilindini Port giving spectators an opportunity to also enjoy the scenic view of the Indian Ocean. We have increased prize money for the winners. We urging fans to turn up in large numbers,” said Athletics Kenya Coast branch Secretary Felix Ngala.

Men’s and women’s marathon winners will receive Sh500,000 while 10km winners pocket Sh40,000. The Mombasa International Marathon was started in 1983 and it’s one of the oldest marathons in Kenya.

“We are devoted to ensuring that we provide platforms to our sportsmen and women to perfect their talents through various sports events we support ranging from football to athletics,” said Safaricom Consumer Business Acting Director Charles Kare.

Meanwhile Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei will compete at the Dam tot Damloop race tomorrow. [Ernest Ndunda]