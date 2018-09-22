Broadcast rights: StarTimes to air Europa League

STARTIMES StarTimes head of Corporate Sales Mr. Edward Wesonga (left), Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata (centre) and Japhet Akhulia StarTimes Marketing and PR Director during the unveil of the UEFA Europa league broadcast rights. StarTimes will broadcast the European clubs competition for the next three seasons running till 2021.

Pay TV provider StarTimes Media has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for Uefa Europa League.

This will see the broadcaster air 205 live football matches during each of the three seasons.

The media rights will run across all platforms including pay television and online mobile application enabling subscribers to access the premium European Club Competition.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, StarTimes Marketing and PR Director Japhet Akhulia noted the brand’s efforts to secure premium sports content at the most affordable subscription rates in the market.

“The acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights for the Uefa Europa League for the next three seasons is strategic as this is a culmination of our dedicated efforts to continue airing premium sports content while remaining affordable for the majority of Kenyans who want to enjoy it and flexibility through the StarTimes mobile APP,” said Akhulia.

The development adds to the football action available on the StarTimes platform which includes broadcast rights to German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Ghana Super League as well as the Fifa Club World Cup.

