Morata delivers Bad news to Chelsea fans about going back to Real Madrid

By Game Yetu: Tuesday, July 31st 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3 | Football
Chelsea star Alvaro Morata ‘offered’ back to La Liga giants

Alvaro Morata has offered himself back to Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

El Confidencial claim that the Chelsea striker has asked about the possibility of a return after failing to settle in the Premier League.

But it is claimed - perhaps unsurprisingly - that Morata was knocked back in his attempts to head back to the Bernabeu.

It is thought he would only be considered by Real if they fail to land any of their other transfer targets and are still in desperate need of a striker by the end of the transfer window.

