Golf: Patience pays for Mombasa lawyer in Standard County Classic series

77 Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

Standard Group's Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomo (left) presents a prize to Muchai Lumatete (2nd left) in presence of Nyali Captain Taib Bajaber and Lady Captain Pauline Gachiri (right) at the Nyali club house in Mombasa on Saturday,021st July,2018 .This is after Lumatete won the Standard County Classic tourney.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

Mombasa lawyer Muchai Lumatete braved strong winds to emerge the overall winner of the second leg of Standard County Classic series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club on Saturday.

The home club handicap 14 carded a sterling 40 stableford points to claim the title in the one-day 18-hole tournament sponsored by Standard Group. Standard Group's Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomo makes a swing at the Standard County Classic tourney at Nyali Course in Mombasa on Saturday,021st July,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The event brought together 168 golfers from the home club, Mombasa, Leisure, Vipingo, Malindi, Staff and guests with valid handicaps.

Lumatete began on a false note with double bogey shots at the par five-first and the par four-second holes.

He recovered in good time as he chased victory after sinking three rare birdies including a back-to-back at the par three-sixth and the par four-seventh holes before adding another one at the par four-14th hole.

The golfer then added level six pars against a mixed bag of bogey shots on the rest of the holes in both nines to lead the day.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“This is a great day for me having. After 20 years of golf, it has finally paid off today and with the rare birdies, it was a fantastic day," said Lumatete. Muchai Lumatete makes a swing at the Standard County Classic tourney at Nyali Course in Mombasa on Saturday,021st July,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

He tied on the same score with clubmate handicap 5 William Kaguta, who was the Men winner and club mate handicap 23 Anthony Getambu, who was the Men runner-up on 37 points. Standard Group's Human resource Director Nicholas Siwatom makes a swing at the Standard County Classic tourney at Nyali Course in Mombasa on Saturday,021st July,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

The Standard Group Commercial Manager Salim Bwika was the best Staff on 29 points.

The tournament was attended by Standard Group's Chief Executive Officer Orlando Lyomu, Commercial Director Irene Kimani, Deputy Editorial Director Kipkoech Tanui and Human Resource Manager Nicholas Siwatom. [Maarufu Mohamed]