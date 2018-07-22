Hamilton out of German Grand Prix qualifying after suffering mechanical failure

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton reacts during qualifying. [Photo/Courtesy]

Lewis Hamilton is out of qualifying for the German Grand Prix at Hockenheim after suffering a mechanical failure in the first qualifying round.

Hamilton will now qualify only 15th after a mechanical failure brought a sudden end to his session.

The defending champion desperately attempted to push his stricken Mercedes back to the pits, before conceding defeat.

An emotional Hamilton, with his helmet still on, then crouched over his Mercedes. He then headed back to the team garage on the back of a moped.

Pole position qualifier Sebastian Vettel of Germany. [Photo/Courtesy]

To make matters worse Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on pole position for his home GP.

Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas will start alongside on the front row, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen third and Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth.

A Mercedes spokesman said Hamilton, who is eight points behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the title battle at the halfway point in the season, had lost hydraulic pressure.

The team said it was important to stop the car to prevent "heat soak damage" to the power unit as happened to team mate Valtteri Bottas in Austria last month.

Hamilton had been only fifth fastest in the opening qualifying session, with speculation -- dismissed by the team -- earlier on Saturday that he was either feeling unwell or suffering from a stiff leg.

“It definitely was a tough one but these things happen,” Hamilton said.

“All you can do is try and gather your thoughts and live to fight another day, another opportunity to rise. I’ll give everything to see how high I can get up but it’s not going to be like Silverstone

“I am sure I will be able to get through to some point, but to where I don’t know.

“I didn’t really understand exactly what had happened so in my mind I was thinking, ‘Get the car back to the track’, but they asked me to turn the car off.

“I jumped out and wanted to push it back but it was so far to go.

“I saw there was leaking oil and I knew that I had to stop and let the marshals put the car away somewhere. I have the will to not want to give up. I just want to keep pushing.”

Hours before rain washed out most of Saturday's final German Grand Prix practice session, with less than half the Formula One grid setting a lap time.

The conditions allowed some of the lesser teams to grab some attention, with Sauber's Monegasque rookie Charles Leclerc top of the timesheets ahead of Swedish team mate Marcus Ericsson. Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP returns to the pits after stopping on the track. [Photo/Courtesy]

The time of one minute 34.577 seconds was more than 21 seconds slower than Max Verstappen's Friday best for Red Bull in hot conditions.

Williams, with only four points from 10 races and struggling at the back of the field, had Russian Sergey Sirotkin third fastest, one place ahead of Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton, a favourite for pole position later and eight points behind Vettel in the standings, ventured out on track in the dying minutes but did not complete a timed lap and was classified last.

Mercedes had earlier dismissed a television report that Hamilton was feeling unwell and would not be taking part in practice.

Only nine of the 20 drivers did set a time.

The Meteo France weather forecast had predicted a 40 percent chance of rain for the session, with a 60 percent likelihood for qualifying.

That could shake things up for Sunday's race when better weather is expected to return, although it will make little difference for Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo who is set to start at the back due to power unit