North Eastern gear up for nationals in Eldoret

Saturday, July 21st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By Elizabeth Mburugu:

Tarbaj, Sabunley, Furaha Mixed, Makaror and Senior Chief Ogle will represent North Eastern Region at next week’s Secondary Schools National Term Two games in Eldoret.

The five were crowned regional champions yesterday after winning in the finals as curtains fell on the regions’ games at Wajir High School.

Tarbaj beat their Boys Town counterparts 2-0 to lift the senior boys’ football trophy while Sabunley dethroned last year’s Under-16 winners Garissa High. With the victory, Tarbaj completed the boys Group B where they will launch their campaign against Nairobi’s Dagoretti High, Central’s Olbolsat and Coast Region’s Shimba Hills.

It was a sad day for Garissa who gave a good account of themselves in last year’s Under-16 contest when they broke the rule book to beat giants St Anthony’s Kitale 2-1. Garissa’s hope of extending their fairytale run at the nationals crash-landed as they fell 3-0 to Sabunley in the final. Sabunley complete boys Group A which has St Peters Mumias from Western, St Cyprian from Eastern and Riyabu from Nyanza.

Furaha and Makaror won the boys’ and girls’ volleyball titles. Furaha from Wajir capitalised on home advantage to beat Garissa County compatriots Dadaab High School in straight sets and book a place in the national showpiece. Makaror, on the other hand, were too good for Senior Chief Ogle.

Furaha are in Group A together with Langata, Kapkenyeloi from Rift Valley and Shimoni from Coast. Focus will be on the quartet with no experience at the higher of level of competition as they battle to make a mark. Makaror are in girls Group A alongside Bishop Sulumeti who beat 22-time national champions Lugulu in the Western region games, St John’s Kaloleni from Coast and Soweto Academy of Nairobi.

Senior Chief Ogle booked the ticket after beating Makaror in netball. They launch their bid in Group B against 2016 national champions Kaya Tiwi from Coast, Syumile from Eastern and Manor House from Rift Valley. Wajir dominated tennis, table tennis and badminton and the region will also be represented in cross country.