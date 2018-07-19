Pros conquest at KCB Karen Masters
The 2018 KCB Karen Masters tournament starts proper today with Kenyan, Regional and Sunshine Tour Pros competing for the Friday cut.
The action will see the professional golfers compete for two rounds of golf at the par 72 Karen Country Club.
Kenya’s top golfers at the event includes Dismas Indiza, David Wakhu, Erick Ooko, Nelson Mudanyi, renowned Jacob Okkelo and veteran Elisha Kasuku among others. Uganda chase for Blue jacket is spearheaded by Deo Akope and Denis Anguyo.
South Africa’s JJ Senekal who has sank a record 43 eagles and 1437 birdies at the sunshine tour competitions faces stiff competition from compatriot Jack Roos and Luke Joy among others.
Luke Joy is currently leading the scoreboard at KCB Karen Masters ahead of Wynand Dingle, Yubin Jung, Stephen Ferreira, JJ Senekal and Stefan Engell Andersen
