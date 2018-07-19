Here are the most valuable sports teams of 2018

349 Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3 | Thursday, July 19th 2018 at 11:27 GMT +3 | Sports By Robert Nyanja:

Dallas Cowboys team tops the list [Photo: Courtesy]

Forbes has released a list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams of 2018.

Football and NBA commands global following but have failed to dominate the list as NFL lands 29 teams among the 50.

Topping the list is American football team, The Dallas Cowboys for the third straight year at $4.8 billion. Manchester United si second in the list [Photo: Courtesy]

Dallas Cowboy’s owner Jerry Jones generates more than $100M a year from the gold-plated ATM in AT&T Stadium he built.

Manchester United Football Club comes second at $4.12B, while Real Madrid has moved up from fifth to third at $4.088B and Barcelona sit at fourth on $4.064B.

Here are the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams:

1. Dallas Cowboys, $4.8 billion (NFL)

2. Manchester United, $4.123 billion (Soccer)

3. Real Madrid, $4.09 billion (Soccer)

4. Barcelona, $4.064 billion (Soccer)

5. New York Yankees, $4 billion (MLB)

6. New England Patriots, $3.7 billion (NFL)

7. New York Knicks, $3.6 billion (NBA)

8. Los Angeles Lakers, $3.3 billion (NBA)

8. New York Giants, $3.3 billion (NFL)

10. Golden State Warriors, $3.1 billion (NBA)

10. Washington Redskins, $3.1 billion (NFL)

12. Bayern Munich, $3.063 billion (Soccer)

13. San Francisco 49ers, $3.05 billion (NFL)

14. Los Angeles Dodgers, $3 billion (MLB)

14. Los Angeles Rams, $3 billion (NFL)

16. Chicago Cubs, $2.9 billion (MLB)

17. San Francisco Giants, $2.85 billion (MLB)

17. Chicago Bears, $2.85 billion (NFL)

19. Boston Red Sox, $2.8 billion (MLB)

19. Houston Texans, $2.8 billion (NFL)

21. New York Jets, $2.75 billion (NFL)

22. Philadelphia Eagles, $2.65 billion (NFL)

23. Chicago Bulls, $2.6 billion (NBA)

23. Denver Broncos, $2.6 billion (NFL)

25. Miami Dolphins, $2.575 billion (NFL)

26. Green Bay Packers, $2.55 billion (NFL)

27. Boston Celtics, $2.5 billion (NBA)

27. Baltimore Ravens, $2.5 billion (NFL)

29. Atlanta Falcons, $2.475 billion (NFL)

30. Manchester City, $2.474 billion (Soccer)

31. Pittsburgh Steelers, $2.45 billion (NFL)

32. Seattle Seahawks, $2.425 billion (NFL)

33. Minnesota Vikings, $2.4 billion (NFL)

34. Oakland Raiders, $2.38 billion (NFL)

35. Indianapolis Colts, $2.375 billion (NFL)

36. Brooklyn Nets, $2.3 billion (NBA)

36. Carolina Panthers, $2.3 billion (NFL)

38. Los Angeles Chargers, $2.275 billion (NFL)

39. Arsenal, $2.238 billion (Soccer)

40. Houston Rockets, $2.2 billion (NBA)

41. Los Angeles Clippers, $2.15 billion (NBA)

41. Arizona Cardinals, $2.15 billion (NFL)

43. New York Mets, $2.1 billion (MLB)

43. Kansas City Chiefs, $2.1 billion (NFL)

45. Jacksonville Jaguars, $2.075 billion (NFL)

46. Chelsea, $2.062 billion (Soccer)

47. Tennessee Titans, $2.05 billion (NFL)

48. New Orleans Saints, $2 billion (NFL)

49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $1.975 billion (NFL)

50. Cleveland Browns, $1.95 billion (NFL)