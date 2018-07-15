Chelsea willing to sell two key players as they plot Gonzalo Higuain transfer from Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain is targeted by Chelsea as they look to revamp their attacking options in the new season. [Photo/Courtesy]

Olivier Giroud looks like being the first casualty of new Chelsea chief Maurizio Sarri’s reign.

Sarri is keen to stamp his mark on the Stamford Bridge squad following the departure of Antonio Conte, and his raid on Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain spells bad news for Giroud.

Sarri is offering Alvaro Morata as bait in the deal for £240,000-a-week striker Higuain, and the Italians are interested in selling following their spectacular capture of Ronaldo.

They are looking to recoup a big chunk of the £80m they paid for the Spaniard two years ago.

Argentina international Higuain’s arrival at Stamford Bridge would spell trouble for Giroud, who could win the World Cup with France on Sunday but soon find himself looking for a new club.

After moving to Stamford Bridge in a shock January switch from London rivals Arsenal, Giroud was seen as a solid alternative to the disappointing Morata. But Sarri’s move for 30-year-old Higuain, who scored 36 goals in 35 league games under him at Napoli in 2015-16, puts the Frenchman further down the pecking order.

Giroud has 12 months left on his contract and other clubs are aware of his availability.

Morata, signed for £58m last summer from Real Madrid, wants out of Chelsea after just a year having failed to adapt to English football. He has also attracted interest from Italy's AC Milan.

Sarri, who has beaten Manchester City to the £57m signing of midfielder Jorginho from previous employers Napoli, has promised to entertain the Chelsea fans following his confirmation as the new boss. Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata are targeted in the purge. [Photo/Courtesy]

The 59-year-old will take his first training session on Monday, before Blues head to Australia for more pre-season work and a friendly next Monday against Perth Glory.

He said: “I am very happy to be coming to Chelsea and the Premier League — it is an exciting new period in my career.

“I look forward to starting work and meeting the players ahead of travelling to Australia, where I will be able to get to know the squad and begin our match action.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Maurizio’s Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism. And his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal.

“He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League.”