How Manchester United missed opportunity to sign Mbappe for just £5m
Kylian Mbappe is in line to win the World Cup Golden Ball after an excellent tournament in Russia.
The Frenchman is the hottest property in world football at the moment and will complete his permanent move to PSG this summer.
But things could have been very different for Mbappe - who could have ended up at Manchester United.
Former assistant boss Ryan Giggs revealed last year that he had watched Mbappe in action and had been very impressed with his performances.
He even urged the club's transfer chiefs to go all out to get the teenager, who would have been available for a cut-price fee.
"I watched Mbappe play a year ago" said Giggs speaking to The Times chief football correspondent, Oliver Kay last year.
"I was watching him and Gabriel Jesus with the chief scout and it was a no-brainer. It was just like, 'Get them'.
"It would have cost £5million or something - get them, loan them back - and that's where the recruitment could have been better.
"I know what a Manchester United player looks like."
Unfortunately, United didn't get their man and he will seal a £166m move to PSG this summer.
