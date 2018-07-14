Croatia invites 1998 players to final against France

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Croatia have invited their 1998 World Cup bronze winners to grudge match final against France tomorrow.

Led by Davor Suker now the FA president of Croatia, the Croatian legends will join other fans to support their team that has won plaudits here in Moscow.

France beat Croatia 2-1 in the semifinal on July 8, 1998 and tomorrow final will be a re-enactment of that classic duel at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris .

Suker scored Croatia’s goal in the 46th minute but Lilliam Thuram’s goals in the 47th and 70th minute eliminated the Vatreni (Blazers) who has captured the imagination of the world with their never-say-die attitude and skill on the pitch.

The performance was the perfect announcement of Croatia’s arrival at the table of footballing nations having declared their independence following the implosion of the Yugoslavia in 1991.

The Croats had initially reached the quarterfinals of the Euro 96 staged in England, but the 1998 World Cup was the grander stage.

The team that had such players as Zvonimir Boban, Slaven Bilic, Robert Prosinecki, Robert Jarni and Aljosa Asanovic among others tore Germany into shreds in that famous 3-0 victory.

At the end of the tournament, Suker won the Golden Boot winner with six goals

Bilic, formerly West Ham manager is here in Moscow as an ITV pundit alongside Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Roy Keane.

Every member of the 1998 squad is alive and should make the trip to Luzhniki Stadium tomorrow.