France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty matters

By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia: Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 00:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

A conference where French President is to announce a plan to provide aid for 8.7 million French living below the poverty line on July 10 could be postponed to September.

This is to allow President Macron to attend the World Cup semi-final between his country and Belgium.

After Health Minister Agnès Buzyn, expressed doubt on the schedule, the Secours Catholique, one of France’s biggest charities, fired back saying, “Poverty doesn’t wait.” [Robin Toskin in Moscow]

