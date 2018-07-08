France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty matters
By Robin Toskin in Moscow, Russia:
77Sunday, July 8th 2018 at 00:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
A conference where French President is to announce a plan to provide aid for 8.7 million French living below the poverty line on July 10 could be postponed to September.
This is to allow President Macron to attend the World Cup semi-final between his country and Belgium.
After Health Minister Agnès Buzyn, expressed doubt on the schedule, the Secours Catholique, one of France’s biggest charities, fired back saying, “Poverty doesn’t wait.” [Robin Toskin in Moscow]
Comment Policy
Related Topics: French President World Cup semi-final
LATEST STORIES
France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty matters
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Vipers Sserenkuma looking forward to Gor Mahia reunion
Football 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up World Cup semi against England
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Why Jose Gimenez cried during Uruguay's defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals
World Cup 2018 6 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Vipers Sserenkuma looking forward to Gor Mahia reunionFootball 2 hours ago
- France: Semifinal tie pushes poverty mattersWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Kenya make dream start: Odumbe launches coaching career with victory against Tikolo’s UgandaCricket 2 hours ago
- Saudi Arabia's official team plane catches fire in mid airWorld Cup 2018 2 weeks ago
- Lukaku reveals what he told Hazard and De Bruyne before win over BrazilWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- Liverpool agree deal to sign FabinhoFootball 1 month ago
- World Cup sparks debate on Ramadan fastingWorld Cup 2018 3 weeks ago