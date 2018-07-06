How Kenyans can stream the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup

[ PHOTO : COURTESY ]

The Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup continues to stake as one of the best World Cups in living memory. Though all the Africa teams have been eliminated in the competition, most football fans have now switched their support to other teams.

The quarter finals gets underway from tomorrow with France taking on Uruguay on the first match and later the five times winner Brazil facing Belgium.

Russia 2018 FIFA world cup have seen some spectacular goals, huge upsets, penalty shoot-outs and the greatest players in the world performing on the biggest footballing stage.

For the techsavvy live streams is the best way to watch this spectacular event that comes after every 4 years.

One can simply use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere in the world for FREE. So Kenyans don’t have to miss a single minute of World Cup football.

It’s very simple, just download and install a VPN in your smart phone or laptop and you are good to go.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The site has been tested all of the major VPN services (ExpressVPN) is rated as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of the devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express.

Other three best VPNs for streaming sports online are VyprVPN which offers a 40% discount and blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go and has 25% off for the World Cup

One needs to connect to the appropriate server location. Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. There is also the option of streaming via the broadcaster’s live stream or TVPlayer.com

