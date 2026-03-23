Why skills development for women, youth is non-negotiable for Kenya's future

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Kenya stands at a defining moment in its economic journey. With one of the youngest populations in the world and women forming the backbone of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the country’s growth trajectory will be determined by how effectively we invest in skills, innovation and opportunity.

At the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, we recognise that empowering women and youth is an economic essential. This is precisely why the Skills for Women and Youth Programme was designed to unlock potential, bridge market gaps and build globally competitive enterprises.

A programme designed for real impact

Launched in October 2024 at KNCCI Headquarters, Telkom Plaza in Nairobi, the programme began its journey in September 2024 and is set to run through September 2026, a comprehensive 24-month intervention.

We are proud to be planning the start of the one-on-one mentorship phase, commencing from 24th March 2025, where high-potential MSMEs are receiving targeted and hands-on support to scale their businesses.

What sets this programme apart is its data-driven and adaptive model, structured around five key phases:

Listen: Before any training began, a rapid 3-week needs assessment gathered insights from over 750 MSMEs, ensuring that the programme responded to real business challenges, not assumptions.

Train: Through highly impactful virtual sessions, participants were equipped with practical market-relevant skills anchored in four core pillars:

Digital Marketing

E-commerce Transformation

International Business Development

Global Partner Search

Sustain: A nationwide Train-the-Trainer model ensured inclusivity and scale, reaching all 47 counties and embedding knowledge locally.

Mentor: We are currently in this critical phase, providing specialised coaching to 20 high-potential MSMEs to accelerate growth and market access.

Legacy: All programme resources are being institutionalised under the Chamber Business Academy, ensuring long-term impact beyond the programme lifecycle.

Results That Speak for Themselves

The programme has not only met expectations it has exceeded them:

478 MSMEs trained, nearly 400% above the initial target of 120

100% completion rate with all 478 participants graduating on August 12, 2025

138 certified trainers deployed across all 47 counties

These figures represent more than numbers; they represent transformed businesses, empowered entrepreneurs and stronger local economies.

Why skills development matters more than ever

For women and youth, access to skills is access to opportunity. Without the right capabilities, even the most ambitious entrepreneurs remain locked out of competitive markets.

This programme directly addresses that challenge by focusing on:

Digital competitiveness in an increasingly online economy

Cross-border trade readiness under frameworks such as AfCFTA and AGOA

Scalability, enabling MSMEs to move from survival to growth

Global integration through connecting local businesses to international partners

In doing so, we are not just training individuals, we are building resilient enterprises capable of driving Kenya’s economic transformation.

The strategic role of the chamber business academy

A cornerstone of this initiative is the Chamber Business Academy, a platform that ensures sustainability and continuity.

The Academy serves as:

A repository of knowledge and tools developed through the programme

A training hub for future entrepreneurs across Kenya

A centre of excellence for business capacity building

By anchoring this programme within the Academy, KNCCI is ensuring that its impact will extend far beyond 2026 and create a lasting ecosystem of learning, mentorship, and growth.

As we move toward the programme’s conclusion in September 2026, our focus remains clear: deepen impact, scale success stories, and institutionalise learning.

The writer is the Chief Executive Officer for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry