Golfers set for Karen Masters

207 Friday, July 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, July 6th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf By Maarufu Mohamed:

Golfers in Nairobi and its environs will sharpen their golf sticks in an effort to secure slots at the final qualification series in the KCB Road to Karen Masters’ golf tournament whey they take to the course at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club tomorrow.

This will be the fifth leg in which the overall winner, men’s winner, guest winner, staff winner, lady winner and one wild card winner will get automatic slots of playing in the Pro-am of the KCB Karen Masters at the Par 72 Karen Country Club on July 17.

They will be joined by the remaining 24 qualifiers from the last four legs that was played at Ruiru, Limuru, Eldoret and Nyali.

Muthaiga Club Professional Kopan Timbe said on Tuesday the course was in an excellent condition and ready to host the tourney.

The tourney is expected to attract a large field of golfers including those who missed slots in the last four qualification legs.

KCB staff expected to take part include:Group HR Director Paul Russo, Group CFO Lawrence Kimathi, Finance Director Sam Munyua and Corporate and Communications Manager Peter Mwaura.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the bank is committed to nurturing golfing talent across the country.

The main 2018 KCB Karen Masters will take place from July 19 to 22 making its debut on the Sunshine Tour on its second edition.

It becomes the country’s second biggest golfing extravaganza after the Kenya Open, a round of the European Challenge Tour.

Elsewhere Rwandair will be landing at Mombasa’s Nyali course tomorrow to support the annual Roland Koch golf tourney whose proceeds will go towards assisting the children of Roland House (Noor Orphanage).

Club Captain Taib Bajaber said apart from the prizes for the winners, the Airline has also donated a return air ticket to the overall winner (Mombasa-Dubai) which will be raffled.

