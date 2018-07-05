World's 10 best-paid footballers revealed

By Brian Ukaya: Thursday, July 5th 2018 at 19:55 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar top the list of the highest paid footballers in the world.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Here is the full list of the World’s best paid footballers according to forbes.

 

PLAYER

WEEKLY

YEARLY

1

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

£365,000 after tax

£17.5 million after tax

2

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

£350,000 after tax

£16.8 million after tax

3

Neymar (PSG)

£600,000

£28.8 million

4

Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)

£375,000

£18 million

5

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

£350,000

£16.8 million

6

Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

£350,000

£16.8 million

7

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

£320,000

£15.3 million

8

Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

£320,000

£15.3 million

9

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

£300,000

£14.4 million

10

Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

£290,000

£13.9 million

