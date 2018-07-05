World's 10 best-paid footballers revealed
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar top the list of the highest paid footballers in the world.
Here is the full list of the World’s best paid footballers according to forbes.
|
PLAYER
|
WEEKLY
|
YEARLY
|
1
|
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
|
£365,000 after tax
|
£17.5 million after tax
|
2
|
Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)
|
£350,000 after tax
|
£16.8 million after tax
|
3
|
Neymar (PSG)
|
£600,000
|
£28.8 million
|
4
|
Oscar (Shanghai SIPG)
|
£375,000
|
£18 million
|
5
|
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
|
£350,000
|
£16.8 million
|
6
|
Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)
|
£350,000
|
£16.8 million
|
7
|
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
|
£320,000
|
£15.3 million
|
8
|
Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)
|
£320,000
|
£15.3 million
|
9
|
Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)
|
£300,000
|
£14.4 million
|
10
|
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
|
£290,000
|
£13.9 million
