Distraught fans cry for Falcao
By Robin Toskin:
207Wednesday, July 4th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Football indeed is more than life and death as the former Scottish coach Bill Shankly once said. Colombian fans were desolate after the nerve-wrecking 4-3 penalty shoutout loss to England on Tuesday night.
Thousands of Colombian cried, unable to leave the stadium even as stewards ushered out fans. “This Mundial belongs to Le Tigre?” a crying fan shouted in reference to striker Radamel Falcao, who enjoys a near godly reverence among the Colombians.
