Distraught fans cry for Falcao

Colombian fans watch a television broadcast of the World Cup Round of 16 match between Colombia and England, in comuna 13 in Medellin, Colombia, July 3, 2018. REUTERS / Fredy Builes

Football indeed is more than life and death as the former Scottish coach Bill Shankly once said. Colombian fans were desolate after the nerve-wrecking 4-3 penalty shoutout loss to England on Tuesday night.

Thousands of Colombian cried, unable to leave the stadium even as stewards ushered out fans. “This Mundial belongs to Le Tigre?” a crying fan shouted in reference to striker Radamel Falcao, who enjoys a near godly reverence among the Colombians.