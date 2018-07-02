Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund star
Arsenal have signed Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Papastathopoulos, who has 79 caps for Greece, is new Arsenal boss Unai Emery's third major signing of the summer following goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen and defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus.
"Arsenal is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League," Papastathopoulos told the club's website https://www.arsenal.com/news/sokratis-papastathopoulos-signs. "It has a lot of fans and a very big history and I am very happy to be here to help the team."
HE’S HERE ???? #SOKRATIS pic.twitter.com/fnVp54fjto — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 2, 2018
British media reports said that the centre back had signed a three-year deal with the option for a further 12 months after finalising a move for a fee in the region of 16 million pounds ($21.01 million).
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The 30-year-old, who won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup, will wear the number five shirt for Arsenal, the club said.
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund star
Kagere's debut goal secures Kagame Cup quarters ticket for Simba
Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
'Remember you're one of us', Uruguay tell Griezmann
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
- Will it be sleek France versus dark arts?World Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Russia: Sexy tribute from Brazilian modelWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Arsenal Confirm Signing of Borussia Dortmund starFootball 2 hours ago
- PHOTOS: Messi arrives in Spanish airport shocked as wife offers consolationWorld Cup 2018 7 hours ago
- Spain superstar announces retirement after shock defeat to RussiaWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Fans write song for Cameroon-born Swiss player Breel EmboloWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Neymar shines as Brazil beat Mexico to reach World Cup quartersWorld Cup 2018 3 hours ago