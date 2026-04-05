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Clergy call for love, peace and renewal as Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 5, 2026
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Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral Catholic Church, Eldoret mark Easter Sunday on April 5, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenyans joined Christians across the world in marking Easter Sunday, the most significant celebration in the Christian calendar, with clergy urging believers to embrace the message of hope, love and renewal that comes with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Church leaders say the day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion, an event that forms the foundation of the Christian faith and symbolizes victory over sin and death.

The celebration crowns the period of reflection observed during Lent and the solemn remembrance of Christ’s suffering on Good Friday.

In his Easter message, Anthony Muheria called on Christians to allow the meaning of the resurrection to shape their daily lives and relationships within society.

“May the grace and power of his death and resurrection make us true disciples of His love and peace, in our families and the society,” he said.

The archbishop urged believers to use their words and actions to spread compassion and reconciliation.

“May our words be words of love, peace and forgiveness. May our actions be actions to bring his love to those enslaved by sin,” he added.

Clergy say Easter remains the central pillar of Christianity because it confirms God’s promise of salvation and the triumph of life over death. According to the Bible, Christ rose from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion, fulfilling prophecies and offering believers the promise of eternal life.

During Easter services held across churches, the liturgical colour white or gold is commonly used, symbolizing joy, victory and the glory of the resurrection.

Another distinctive feature of the celebration is the return of the word “Alleluia,” which is traditionally omitted during Lent but reintroduced during Easter to signify renewed joy.

Religious leaders say the empty tomb remains a powerful symbol for Christians, reminding believers that death has been conquered and that hope has been restored to humanity.

Beyond its religious significance, clergy say Easter carries a universal message of renewal and transformation.

In a world facing social, economic and moral challenges, Pentecostal Assemblies of God General Superintendent Kennedy Adiara said the resurrection story invites believers to renew their faith and commitment to building a more compassionate society.

“Easter reminds us that God keeps His promises and that even in moments of despair, hope can be restored,” he stated.

For many Christians, the day is marked by sunrise services, prayer gatherings and family celebrations that reflect the joy of the resurrection.

African Divine Arch. John Chabuga encouraged believers to use the Easter season as a time of reflection, service and renewed faith, emphasizing that the resurrection is not only a historical event but also a continuing source of hope for humanity.

“Lets use the day to embrace sacrifice, love, kindness and commitment to one another,” he said.

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