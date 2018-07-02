Mohamed Salah signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

By Reuters/Mirror: Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Liverpool striker Mo Salah lifts EPL golden boot after a win against Brighton. [Photo/Courtesy]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club, the Premier League side said on Monday.

And the massive news all Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear is there is NO release clause in the contract.

Salah's deal will see him become the highest earning player in the club's history, with his salary – which will be performance related – thought to include incentives which could take his earning to beyond £10m a year.

Salah had a remarkable first season with Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and helping the club reach the Champions League final. He was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

“I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season,” manager Juergen Klopp told the club’s website.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.”

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments - but we want more.”

The 26-year-old netted 32 times in the Premier League, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season, and helped the Merseyside club to a fourth-place finish.

And in an incredible record breaking campaign took his tally for club and country to 50 goals.

Liverpool were keen to give him a new contract to tie him to the club long term, with interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

And the news will be celebrated around the globe after a deal that will keep him at Anfield until beyond his 30th birthday.

Liverpool manager jurgen Klopp in a past press conference. [Photo/Courtesy]

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's official website: “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

 

Related Topics: Mo Salah new deal signs Liverpool Real Madrid Egypt jurgen klopp
LATEST STORIES
Senegal ask FIFA to revise fair play ruling after exit
Senegal ask FIFA to revise fair play ruling after exit
World Cup 2018 46 minutes ago
Former Gor Mahia star signs for Zambian club
Former Gor Mahia star signs for Zambian club
Football 1 hour ago
World Cup 2018: Where money wipes tears
World Cup 2018: Where money wipes tears
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
Diego Maradona is being paid Sh1.3m per game by Fifa at the World Cup
World Cup 2018 15 hours ago
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Kamau keeps his cool to lift blind charity golf title as Oluoch back to his winning ways at Nyali Club
Golf 15 hours ago
Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals
Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals
World Cup 2018 15 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES