Mohamed Salah signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

345 Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3 | Monday, July 2nd 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Reuters/Mirror:

Liverpool striker Mo Salah lifts EPL golden boot after a win against Brighton. [Photo/Courtesy]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club, the Premier League side said on Monday.

And the massive news all Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear is there is NO release clause in the contract.

Salah's deal will see him become the highest earning player in the club's history, with his salary – which will be performance related – thought to include incentives which could take his earning to beyond £10m a year.

Salah had a remarkable first season with Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in all competitions and helping the club reach the Champions League final. He was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

“I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season,” manager Juergen Klopp told the club’s website.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.”

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments - but we want more.”

The 26-year-old netted 32 times in the Premier League, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game season, and helped the Merseyside club to a fourth-place finish.

And in an incredible record breaking campaign took his tally for club and country to 50 goals.

Liverpool were keen to give him a new contract to tie him to the club long term, with interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

And the news will be celebrated around the globe after a deal that will keep him at Anfield until beyond his 30th birthday. Liverpool manager jurgen Klopp in a past press conference. [Photo/Courtesy]

