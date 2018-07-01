Argentina fans fight EACH OTHER in stands after being dumped out of World Cup
Argentina fans scrapped with each other in the stands after they crashed out of the World Cup.
France secured a 4-3 victory in Kazan on Saturday afternoon, ensuring that Lionel Messi and Co failed to make the quarter-finals for only the second time since 1994.
After being finalists just four years earlier, supporters were clearly frustrated inside the stadium at the full-time whistle.
Dramatic pictures show a group of fans fighting between themselves, as their peers look on in horror.
One shirtless gentleman is seen aiming a clenched fist towards another spectator.
A female fan attempts to pull the men away from each other as tensions hit boiling point.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
It is not the first time this World Cup that Argentina fans have been involved in violence inside a stadium.
Shocking footage showed a group of Argentina fans launching a sickening attack on a Croatia supporter during their Group D defeat.
A video published following the game showed fans in Argentine kits aiming several kicks and punches at the stricken male, including one final kick to the head while he is laid on the ground.
Saturday's defeat to France could mark the end of Messi's international career - before he has been able to claim a major title.
As well as losing the World Cup final four years ago, Messi has tasted defeat in the final of the Copa America on three occasions.
He previously announced his retirement from international football in 2016, only to reverse his decision ahead of qualifying for this year's World Cup.
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Argentina fans trade blows after painful World Cup exit
Russian goal scorer accused of doping hours to crucial Spain match
Vera Sidika: Otile Brown and I are serious
Chituyi inspires Kenya to dramatic win over Zimbabwe
Turbo-charged Mbappe slays Messi’s Argentina
2018 World Cup: England look to progress to quarter-finals at the expense of Colombia
- Photos of Diego Maradona during Argentina’s 4-3 defeat to FranceWorld Cup 2018 14 hours ago
- Cavani fires Uruguay into last eight as Ronaldo dream endsWorld Cup 2018 11 hours ago
- PHOTOS: Argentina fans trade blows after painful World Cup exitWorld Cup 2018 59 minutes ago
- Russian goal scorer accused of doping hours to crucial Spain matchWorld Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Despite fears, no racism recorded midway through Russia's World CupWorld Cup 2018 10 hours ago
- Ronaldo taunted by Uruguay boss Tabarez ahead of World Cup last-16 clashWorld Cup 2018 22 hours ago
- Diego Maradona embroiled in more controversy as he upsets MexicoWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago