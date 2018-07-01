Argentina fans fight EACH OTHER in stands after being dumped out of World Cup

By Mirror: Sunday, July 1st 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Argentina fans fight in the stands. [Photo/Courtesy]

Argentina fans scrapped with each other in the stands after they crashed out of the World Cup.

France secured a 4-3 victory in Kazan on Saturday afternoon, ensuring that Lionel Messi and Co failed to make the quarter-finals for only the second time since 1994.

After being finalists just four years earlier, supporters were clearly frustrated inside the stadium at the full-time whistle.

Dramatic pictures show a group of fans fighting between themselves, as their peers look on in horror.

The violence occurred after the full-time whistle. [Photo/Courtesy]
Argentina were knocked out of the World Cup by France. [Photo/Courtesy]

One shirtless gentleman is seen aiming a clenched fist towards another spectator.

A female fan attempts to pull the men away from each other as tensions hit boiling point.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

It is not the first time this World Cup that Argentina fans have been involved in violence inside a stadium.

Shocking footage showed a group of Argentina fans launching a sickening attack on a Croatia supporter during their Group D defeat.

A video published following the game showed fans in Argentine kits aiming several kicks and punches at the stricken male, including one final kick to the head while he is laid on the ground.

Saturday's defeat to France could mark the end of Messi's international career - before he has been able to claim a major title.

As well as losing the World Cup final four years ago, Messi has tasted defeat in the final of the Copa America on three occasions.

He previously announced his retirement from international football in 2016, only to reverse his decision ahead of qualifying for this year's World Cup.

Footage showed Argentina fans attacking a Croatia fan in the group stages. [Photo/Courtesy]

 

Related Topics: Argentina argentina fans fight loss France russia world cup 2018 World Cup exit
LATEST STORIES
PHOTOS: Argentina fans trade blows after painful World Cup exit
PHOTOS: Argentina fans trade blows after painful World Cup exit
World Cup 2018 59 minutes ago
Russian goal scorer accused of doping hours to crucial Spain match
Russian goal scorer accused of doping hours to crucial Spain match
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Vera Sidika: Otile Brown and I are serious
Vera Sidika: Otile Brown and I are serious
Swimming 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Chituyi inspires Kenya to dramatic win over Zimbabwe
Chituyi inspires Kenya to dramatic win over Zimbabwe
Rugby 10 hours ago
Turbo-charged Mbappe slays Messi’s Argentina
Turbo-charged Mbappe slays Messi’s Argentina
World Cup 2018 10 hours ago
2018 World Cup: England look to progress to quarter-finals at the expense of Colombia
2018 World Cup: England look to progress to quarter-finals at the expense of Colombia
World Cup 2018 9 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES