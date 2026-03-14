Leaders call for investigations as deceased pilot Were laid to rest

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Leaders from both government and opposition attend the burial of pilot George Were in Nyakach on March 14, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Calls for investigations into the helicopter crash that killed Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ngeno, alongside five others dorminated speeches as the late pilot of the ill-fated aircraft, George Were, was laid to rest at his home in Sondu Nyakach.

Leaders who attended the funeral emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to bring closure to the families and friends affected by the tragedy.

Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa said there is an urgent need for the government to take the country's air safety seriously.

"We ask the government to bring closure to this matter through thorough investigations," said Wamalwa.

People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua said the deceased pilot served her during the 2022 presidential campaign and described him as a highly experienced pilot who exhibited utmost dedication to his work.

"He was my assigned pilot during the presidential campaign of 2022. For two and a half months, we moved around the country, and he was very professional with a kind heart," Karua stated.

"We went through some very difficult terrains, and George was very fine. His work was outstanding. That is why we are perplexed by what happened, and we are really waiting for investigations," she added.

Interior principal secretary Raymond Omollo, who also attended the burial, called on the youths to maintain peace.

"Because we will be going into the electioneering period, I want to appeal to our young people that let's not allow any politician or leader to use young people as those who are going to kill, those who are going to maim, or those who are going to destroy properties in our country," Omollo said.

He also praised the peaceful coexistence currently experienced in the border region of Nyakach, urging the leaders to work towards sustaining the peace.

"As those who are in the security sector, we have eventually seen calm in this border area. I want to appeal to our people and leaders from the two communities in Kisumu and Kericho counties to let us continue to sustain that peace." He said.

President William Ruto, in his speech read by the interior PS, described Were as a man who served with honour.

"George was a man of honour defined by duty, courage and a lifelong commitment to his work and people," Ruto said.

The funeral also saw pro-government leaders rally the region to support President Ruto's re-election next year.

"If every community were meant to be in opposition, then as a community, you have served your days in opposition. Now go for power. There are so many professionals in this region but only a few have gotten the chance to serve in senior government positions due to marginalisation, that's something we must sit and address together as neighbours," Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot stated.

Captain Were is survived by his widow, Emily Were, and two children, Joseph and Stacy Were.

Emily eulogised the pilot as a loving family man who created time for his family despite his busy work schedule as a military pilot.