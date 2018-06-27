AC Milan banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons
AC Milan have been a handed two-year ban from European competitions following a breach of FFP rules.
The Italian giants finished sixth in Serie A last season to secure their spot in next season's Europa League.
But they will not be taking part in the competition after UEFA confirmed they had breached FFP guidelines.
Milan will be excluded from participating in 2018/19 and the next season they qualify for one of Europe's competitions.
Milan were taken over in 2016 and spent over £170m on new players last summer, including Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci and Portugal striker Andre Silva.
A UEFA statement read: "The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has taken a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).
"This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.
"The full reasoned decision will be published on UEFA.com in due course."
LATEST STORIES
Germany out of World Cup 2018 after humiliating defeat by South Korea
Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decision
World Cup fans shocked as they spot what Lionel Messi did at half-time of Nigeria clash
When rugby players came close to quitting
- Cat predicts Nigeria to beat ArgentinaWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Liverpool finally sign ‘Steven Gerrard replacement’Football 4 hours ago
- Manchester United fans fuming at "stupid and embarrassing" club decisionFootball 2 hours ago
- Rojo reveals what Messi told them in half-time talkWorld Cup 2018 8 hours ago
- Game Yetu is giving away ORIGINAL Argentina and Nigeria jerseys to lucky winners! To win ENTER here…World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Germany out of World Cup 2018 after humiliating defeat by South Korea World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
- Russia 2018: France to meet second-placed team in Group D as Denmark meet winnerWorld Cup 2018 20 hours ago