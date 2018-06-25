Pogba admits to falling out with Mourinho
Paul Pogba has admitted he had "small issues" with his Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last season.
The Frenchman's relationship with his boss was notably strained in the second half of the campaign.
He was seen in a heated conversation with Mourinho on the sidelines during a defeat at Tottenham, and was dropped for games against Huddersfield in the Premier League and Sevilla in the Champions League.
And - speaking at France's World Cup training camp in Istra - Pogba has admitted he didn't see eye-to-eye with the Portuguese.
"It was a better season that the previous one," Pogba said when discussing his campaign.
"It was an experience. There were some small issues with [Mourinho], but they were nothing in the end.
"Being a substitute, that sort of thing, it helps you to grow. I have to accept it."
Pogba also defended the World Cup displays of France forward Antoine Griezmann, who has come in for criticism following his performances against in the wins over Australia and Peru.
"Antoine is doing very, very well. He is happy," Pogba said. "Just because he did not score in the second match [against Peru], it does not mean that it is not the same Grizou.
"Leave my Grizou alone! You have forgotten about Euro 2016. Think about all of the defensive work he did against Peru. He helped us to keep them out."
France face Denmark in their next World Cup match on Tuesday having already qualified for the last-16.
