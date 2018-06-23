Cosby knocks out KDF's Okong'o
By Ben Ahenda:
207Saturday, June 23rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Boxing
George Cosby of Kenya Police made a formidable start by knocking out experienced Edwin Okong’o of Kenya Defence Forces in the second round of the middleweight bout as the first leg of the National Boxing League boxed-off at Madison Square Garden in Nakuru on Thursday.
Cosby, who started the match as an underdog, surprised fans who jammed the auditorium with hard hitting jabs that easily found the target. And as the match progressed, it was becoming apparent Okong’o could not match the skills of the inexperienced policeman who equally retaliated with ferocious punches in equal measure.
