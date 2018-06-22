Death threats sent to Colombian midfielder Sanchez after he was red carded
Carlos Sanchez has received death threats after his red card in Colombia's World Cup defeat vs Japan.
It provides a chilling reminder of the murder of Andres Escobar following the former defender's own-goal at USA 1994.
Fiorentina midfielder Sanchez, who previously played for Aston Villa, saved Shinji Kagawa's shot with his hand to give away a penalty and receive his marching orders in the opening minutes of the contest.
Japan would ultimately win 2-1 to condemn Los Cafeteros to an opening game loss and despite manager Jose Pekerman naming Sanchez "one of Colombia's most important players," Sanchez has been the target of several vile messages on social media.
One user posted a picture of the player alongside that of Escobar with the caption: "I propose a dream."
While another wrote: "If Andres Escobar was killed for scoring an own goal, then Carlos Sanchez should be murdered and his dead body pissed on."
Colombian police (Dijin) are now investigating the threats after assigning a special cyber-crime unit, report the Guardian.
Sanchez will miss the second game vs Poland on Sunday through suspension, though James Rodriguez, who came on as a substitute vs Japan, is now fit enough to start.
