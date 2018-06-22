Death threats sent to Colombian midfielder Sanchez after he was red carded

By Mirror: Friday, June 22nd 2018 at 10:52 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Colombian police are investigating online death threats made against Carlos Sanchez,

Carlos Sanchez has received death threats after his red card in Colombia's World Cup defeat vs Japan.

It provides a chilling reminder of the murder of Andres Escobar following the former defender's own-goal at USA 1994.

Fiorentina midfielder Sanchez, who previously played for Aston Villa, saved Shinji Kagawa's shot with his hand to give away a penalty and receive his marching orders in the opening minutes of the contest.

Japan would ultimately win 2-1 to condemn Los Cafeteros to an opening game loss and despite manager Jose Pekerman naming Sanchez "one of Colombia's most important players," Sanchez has been the target of several vile messages on social media.

One user posted a picture of the player alongside that of Escobar with the caption: "I propose a dream."

While another wrote: "If Andres Escobar was killed for scoring an own goal, then Carlos Sanchez should be murdered and his dead body pissed on."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Escobar was murdered days after the incident (Image: Getty Images)

Colombian police (Dijin) are now investigating the threats after assigning a special cyber-crime unit, report the Guardian.

Sanchez will miss the second game vs Poland on Sunday through suspension, though James Rodriguez, who came on as a substitute vs Japan, is now fit enough to start.

Related Topics: Carlos Sanchez World Cup Japan
LATEST STORIES
Senegal defender confirms Sarri’s move to Chelsea
Senegal defender confirms Sarri’s move to Chelsea
World Cup 2018 16 minutes ago
Death threats sent to Colombian midfielder Sanchez after he was red carded
Death threats sent to Colombian midfielder Sanchez after he was red carded
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Aguero blast Argentina boss Sampaoli after Croatia defeat
Aguero blast Argentina boss Sampaoli after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Croatia crush Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage
Croatia crush Argentina 3-0 to reach knockout stage
World Cup 2018 12 hours ago
Aguero blast Argentina boss Sampaoli after Croatia defeat
Aguero blast Argentina boss Sampaoli after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Fans shocked by what Messi did in Argentina's defeat by Croatia in World Cup
Fans shocked by what Messi did in Argentina's defeat by Croatia in World Cup
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES