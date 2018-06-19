Eagle-eyed viewers spot the brilliant thing Southgate said just before Kane's first goal vs Tunisia
What a win for England against Tunisia.
It had looked as though the Three Lions were going to be left frustrated against their first World Cup opponents in Volgograd, only for Harry Kane to pop up and score a header late on to secure a 2-1 win.
It was Kane's second of the game, and was met with ecstatic celebrations from England's fans, players and manager.
The normally mild-mannered Gareth Southgate uncharacteristically went crazy on the touchline after the goal, but it was what he did after the first strike which caught the attention of fans.
Southgate could be seen reacting to John Stones' header which was saved by goalkeeper Mouez Hassen with an "Oh", and then as the ball dropped he was then seen mouthing the words "Where's Harry?" - obviously in the hope that it would fall to his deadly marksman in the six-yard boss.
And luckily for him and England, it did.
Southgate leapt up in delight and punched the air as the goal went in.
Kane wasn't finished there either, and then popped up with the winner late on.
Southgate: 'Oh, where's Harry?' pic.twitter.com/c7Uz6XS3LU — Ger Gilroy (@gergilroy) June 18, 2018
So lovely! "Where is Harry?", and Harry answered. RT @gergilroy: Southgate: 'Oh, where's Harry?' pic.twitter.com/ToOFYrYhor — R. (@alrhemist) June 18, 2018
See the full video on Twitter .
LATEST STORIES
