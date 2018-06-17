From beach football to Brazil captain, Marcelo living World Cup dream
Real Madrid star Marcelo says captaining Brazil at the World Cup will see him realise the ultimate childhood dream.
The 30-year-old full-back is set to skipper the Selecao when they face Switzerland in a Group E clash in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday.
Brazil are among the favourites to win the finals in Russia, with an expectant nation hoping Tite's side can seal the country's sixth World Cup triumph.
Rather than feeling overwhelmed by the pressure weighing down on the players, Marcelo is embracing his prestigious role.
"It's something I like about leadership, I feel I can transmit it to the group," he said.
"Everybody contributes to the group. I'm 30 years old and everything you go through in football, you take something from it.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
"Way back as a child playing football on the beach, you dream of being a player representing your national team on the big stage - and now I get to be the captain.
"It's something money can't buy."
Ahead of their campaign beginning this weekend, Brazil have been unable to escape reminders of a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals of the tournament on home soil four years ago.
Marcelo, though, is adamant he does not dwell on the extraordinary thrashing in Belo Horizonte.
"These are things that happen in football," he said.
"Of course I wish it were different. There's no trauma, if there was trauma I wouldn't play football any more, I would have retired.
"I look for a goal and I try to keep my focus on it. The World Cup is another challenge, tomorrow there's another one.
"To not get hurt is one, to train without pain is a challenge, to change from my club to the national team. Life is made up of challenges.
"There's no trauma. Even the good things don't go to my head and I don't let the bad things affect me."
LATEST STORIES
Argentina in crisis as coach Sampaoli faces sexual misconduct case
Beach to Russia: Story of Brazil’s Marcelo
Kenyan player signs for European club months after being sacked
Games' security: Why terrorists have no chance in Russia
Croatia 2-0 Nigeria: Own goal and penalty ensure Croatia celebrations
English star 'to miss' Tunisia match to attend to pregnant wife
- Kenyan player signs for European club months after being sacked Football 3 hours ago
- New names steal the show: Last year’s champions fell by wayside as Nyanza Region games endSports 14 hours ago
- Schools: Kwanthanze too good for Kyatune in finalsSports 14 hours ago
- Ronaldo, Caballero caught in national anthem debate after gamesWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Russia coach Cherchesov received phone call from Putin during post-match press conference World Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Russia thrash Saudi Arabia 5-0 in thrilling World Cup openerWorld Cup 2018 2 days ago
- Olympic Mixed and Soweto retain girls football and volleyball titlesSports 15 hours ago