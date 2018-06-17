Schools: Kwanthanze too good for Kyatune in finals
National and East Africa girls’ volleyball champions Kwanthanze reigned supreme as the 2018 Eastern Region Secondary Schools Term Two Games ended yesterday at Kitui School. Kwanthanze made light work of Kyatune to ease to victory in straight sets of 25-4, 25-3 and 25-6.
Kwanthanze coach Justine Kigwari said they were not fully challenged at the regional games and were expecting stiff competition at the nationals. “We won all our matches convincingly but my girls were not properly challenged and I believe that our real test will be at the national games,” Kigwari said, adding that they focus on their national title defence.
In boys volleyball, Gatunga from Tharaka Nithi beat Kyenire 3-1 to lift the title Gatuanga who had eliminated last year’s regional winners and national semi-finalists Kangundo, who also dominated the game from the onset taking the first set 25-18. However, the miscalculated in the second set allowing Kyenire to restore parity after taking the second set 25-23. They bounced back to take the third set 25-15 before sealing 25-20 victory in the fourth set.
In netball, Syumile secured their return to the nationals after beating Kirigara 57-25. Syumile will return to the national after missing last year’s championship staged in Mombasa.
In girls Under-19 football Matuu Memorial edged Chogoria 1-0 to be crowned champions. Matuu will return to the nationals after missing the last three editions.
Chogoria were twice unlucky as they fell 2-0 to Mua Girls in Under-16 final. [Elizabeth Mburugu]
