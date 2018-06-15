Cheruiyot, Kimitei and Nyairera earn promotions

207 Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Friday, June 15th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Sports By JONATHAN KOMEN:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Kenya Prisons Service has promoted their three elite athletes for posting good performance.

The athletes have been elavated from Prisons Constables (PC) to Corporal Prisons (CP).

World and Commonwealth 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot, All Africa Games 10,000m silver medalist Wilfred Kimitei and Margaret Nyairera, the Olympic 800m bronze medalist, have been promoted.

World junior 3000m steeplechase record holder and Africa Cross country champion Cellphine Chespol, who was enlisted into Kenya Prisons Service last year, has not completed the mandatory two-year probation to be considered for the promotion.

Isaiah Osugo, the Commissioner General for Kenya Prisons, said the promotions were on merit and based on their performances in occasions where they put Kenya Prisons and the country in the world map.

“As for you Chespol, you will get the promotion once you get a confirmation upon the completion of two years of service,” he said.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

He paid glowing tribute to Kenya Prisons’ sports personalities for raising the profile of the corrective department.

In the next recruitment of service men and women, Osugo said, they will set aside an allocation for the recruitment of talented sports personalities to appreciate sporting talent in the country.

“Talented and upcoming sporting personalities should turn up for recruitment during the next exercise but should be exceptionally good as we intend to recruit the best,” he said.

Osugo announced the promotions yesterday at Prisons headquarters.