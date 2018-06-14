Yaya Toure names his dream World Cup 2018 XI - three Premier League stars make cut

Thursday, June 14th 2018 at 15:35 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018 By Mirror:

Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure Toure. [Photo/Courtesy]

Yaya Toure has claimed Kyle Walker could be a sensation this summer after naming three Manchester City players in his World Cup dream team.

The Ivory Coast launched a blistering attack on Pep Guardiola last week and accused the Spaniard of being racist. But the former City midfielder joked the controversy had given him the idea to “put myself inside the skin of a coach, maybe a bit in advance of my future conversion” and chose an attacking side from the world's best players to win in Russia. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make the cut in the squad. [Photo/Courtesy]

He names Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Aguero in his top 11 – and Manchester United keeper De Gea.

Toure said: “It is a surprise I name Kyle Walker – he is not yet well known but he can be one of the revelations of the World Cup. I have never seen anyone so quick. And he is very cunning when he goes forward.

"On the other side, I would pick Mendy. Another City player? Yes, so? At the top of his form, he has impressive power and speed and crosses well. Up front, they will feast on his service.”

Toure would pick Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Casemiro to hold the midfield before unleashing his “Four Fantastics” up front: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo – and not Neymar.

Toure has picked Man City duo Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker to make the squad. [Photo/Courtesy]

“On the right, if you don't have Messi, you don't like football,” he told France Football.

“Down the middle, Aguero is no longer the most talented but he is a clever opportunist. Mbappe, also down the middle, has power, technique, speed, intelligence and control to find his place among this players.

"And on the left, finally, I would put Cristiano Ronaldo, rathre than Neymar, because he remains a formidable goalscoring machine.