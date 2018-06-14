Yaya Toure names his dream World Cup 2018 XI - three Premier League stars make cut
Yaya Toure has claimed Kyle Walker could be a sensation this summer after naming three Manchester City players in his World Cup dream team.
The Ivory Coast launched a blistering attack on Pep Guardiola last week and accused the Spaniard of being racist. But the former City midfielder joked the controversy had given him the idea to “put myself inside the skin of a coach, maybe a bit in advance of my future conversion” and chose an attacking side from the world's best players to win in Russia.
He names Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Sergio Aguero in his top 11 – and Manchester United keeper De Gea.
Toure said: “It is a surprise I name Kyle Walker – he is not yet well known but he can be one of the revelations of the World Cup. I have never seen anyone so quick. And he is very cunning when he goes forward.
"On the other side, I would pick Mendy. Another City player? Yes, so? At the top of his form, he has impressive power and speed and crosses well. Up front, they will feast on his service.”
Toure would pick Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Casemiro to hold the midfield before unleashing his “Four Fantastics” up front: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo – and not Neymar.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
“On the right, if you don't have Messi, you don't like football,” he told France Football.
“Down the middle, Aguero is no longer the most talented but he is a clever opportunist. Mbappe, also down the middle, has power, technique, speed, intelligence and control to find his place among this players.
"And on the left, finally, I would put Cristiano Ronaldo, rathre than Neymar, because he remains a formidable goalscoring machine.
"There just remains a little problem: who would take the free kicks and the penalties? I would leave it to sort it out among themselves...”
LATEST STORIES
Toure predicts players to make World Cup 2018 XI
Lopetegui to be unveiled today, speaks on Spain sacking
Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS]
Gritty Kathungi out to maintain status quo
Woods fading but still the man watch
GOLF: Great action is expected at the 86th Kenya Amateur Match Play
- British singer and Ronaldo to grace World Cup inaugural ceremonyWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Spain chief reveals why they sacked coach one day before the World CupFootball 21 hours ago
- Deaf psychic cat predicts outcome of World Cup opener [PHOTOS] World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Ex-Arsenal striker escapes death narrowly in horrific accidentFootball 3 hours ago
- Gor make light work of Wazito as Leopards scratch a winFootball 16 hours ago
- Lopetegui sacked as Spain boss one day to the World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- Why Germany legend wants Ozil and Gundogan axed from World Cup squadWorld Cup 2018 4 hours ago