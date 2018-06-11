Cash row dents Kenya’s Paris IRB Sevens outing: Kenya finish 13th in Paris with an all-time high 104 points tally

IRB Sevens Paris Argentina's Juan Segundo Rosas Paz fends off the Kenya defence on day two of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris on 10th June, 2018.

Kenya finish season on a fair note amidst sponsorship controversy.

Kenya ended their 2017/2018 World Sevens Series season on a winning note in Paris amidst sponsorship controversy with Brand Kenya.

Shujaa, who went into the final leg of the season ranked seventh, saw off Scotland 21-20 in the 13th place playoffs to take their points tally to 104 — Kenya’s best ever performance in the competition.

The East Africans dropped to the Challenge Trophy despite upsetting Olympic Champions Fiji (22-19) and Samoa (24-10) in a tough Group A on day one.

They went on to lose 19-12 to eventual Challenge winners Argentina in the quarterfinals.

However, their performance was marred by sponsorship row with the team competing in the final round without the ‘Make it Kenya’ branded jerseys due to unpaid photo-shoot appearance fees.

According to a close source to the team, this was part of the agreed eight-month deal between Brand Kenya and Kenya Rugby Union that saw Shujaa named as Brand Ambassadors.

“The players were to get Sh100,000 each for the promotional photoshoot they did with Brand Kenya. Unfortunately, the money was not sent to them as agreed before the London Sevens. That is why they boycotted the ‘Make it Kenya’ shirts in Paris,” intimated the source to Standard Sports.

“But I think the issue has been sorted. The players are likely to get their money tomorrow (Monday).”

Kenya Rugby Union was also quick to issue a statement over the embarrassing incident in France.

“KRU would like to clarify the issues surrounding the Brand Kenya Sponsorship which has led to the embarrassing situation in Paris,” read the statement.

“We’d like to begin by thanking Brand Kenya for their support to KRU which is greatly appreciated especially coming at a time when KRU is operating on a shoe string budget with some support from only one other sponsor.

“The sponsorship had an element of cash to be paid directly to the players for direct promotion of Brand Kenya. Brand Keny?a have already submitted 4million as part payment of the sponsorship as per the contract.

What is due to the players is Sh 2.5m which will be paid as soon as additional installments or money from other sources is received by KRU,” the statement read.