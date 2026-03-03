ODM sets 2027 coalition terms as UDA rejects electoral zoning demand

Audio By Vocalize

ODM Party leader Dr Oburu Oginga, National Assembly Minority leader Junet Mohamed, Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo, Acting SG Catherine Omanyo, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Homabay Governor Gladys Wanga lead members during their PG meeting at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, on March 3, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has told potential 2027 coalition partners that its parliamentary seats are non-negotiable, even as rival United Democratic Alliance rejects electoral zoning.

The ODM Parliamentary Group (PG), meeting at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, directed party negotiators to insist on zoning of electoral units in any pre-election coalition deal, a move designed to shield the party's dominance in the National Assembly, Senate and county assemblies.

"We are telling any party that wants to associate with us that our parliamentary numbers are not negotiable. We can negotiate on other things," said National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

The directive comes even as ODM is already in a broad-based government arrangement with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), with talks to formalise a 2027 pre-election coalition set to begin soon.

UDA Secretary-General Hassan Omar has, however, ruled out zoning, saying aspirants would be free to contest anywhere in the country.

The PG also reaffirmed that party leader Oburu Odinga has been mandated to lead coalition negotiations, a resolution earlier passed at a Central Management Committee (CMC) meeting in Kilifi on January 12 and a National Executive Committee (NEC) sitting in Mombasa on February 11.

"The PG also agreed that they will strengthen the party and make it vibrant. They will maintain every parliamentary seat they occupy today either in the National Assembly or the Senate. We want to increase our numbers in the next election," said Mohamed.

ODM and UDA are expected to hold a joint parliamentary group meeting next Tuesday in Nairobi, marking the first anniversary of the political cooperation deal signed between President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga.

"We will receive a report of the 10-point agenda. The public will be updated on the progress made. The PG has emphasised on the compensation of victims of violence during public protests and an increment of funds allocated to counties," said Mohamed.

The party has also kept the door open to opposition outfits, including Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya, led by Kalonzo Musyoka, with whom it has formed alliances in past elections.

At the same time, the party's National Delegates Conference (NDC), scheduled for March 27, will proceed as planned despite a deepening internal rift.

Lawmakers allied to embattled Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna boycotted Tuesday's meeting, with only Saboti MP Caleb Amisi attending.

The dissident faction has opposed convening what it calls an "illegal" NDC and remains against the UDA pact, which would effectively commit ODM to backing Ruto's re-election bid.