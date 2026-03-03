Siaya men trained on parenting and sharing responsibilities

Audio By Vocalize

More than 2,000 men from Rarieda and Gem sub-counties have graduated as Nurturing Care for Early Childhood Development (ECD) Champions under the SCORE ECD training programme, an initiative of the St. Franciscan Sisters.

The men say the programme has transformed their families and strengthened homes across Siaya County by redefining fatherhood and encouraging shared parental responsibility.

Among the beneficiaries is the Konyri Kendi group in Siala Kaduol, a 30-member team of men who report remarkable improvements in how they relate with their spouses and children.

“We have learnt how to support our wives during pregnancy, participate in childcare, and even make simple learning and play materials for our children,” said one of the group members.

He revealed that they now share household responsibilities before leaving for work.

The training focuses on the critical first 1,000 days of a child’s life from conception to the child’s second birthday.



The county government has also been at the forefront in promoting nurturing care through the “Nyathi en Mwandu” programme under the patronage of Betty Orengo, the First Lady of Siaya County.

The initiative emphasizes active parental involvement, maternal support, nutrition, early stimulation, and responsive caregiving.

County officials say engaging men in early childhood development is helping to break long-held cultural norms that traditionally placed childcare solely on women.

Beyond parenting skills, the SCORE ECD programme also incorporates economic empowerment, where participants are supported to register welfare groups and engage in table banking initiatives, promoting a culture of saving and financial responsibility.

Through structured savings and peer support systems, many of the men say they are now better providers and more dependable partners.