Salah has not forgiven Ramos over the clash
Egyptian says the Real Madrid captain sent him message after he picked injury at the Champions League final
Mohamed Salah has opted not to end his public feud with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos following their clash in the Champions League final.
Salah left the pitch in Kiev in tears after a foul by Ramos left the Egyptian with a shoulder issue, placing his World Cup hopes in jeopardy.
And having seen Ramos ridicule recent criticism against him over Salah and Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, Salah said that he has not forgiven the Spaniard for what happened.
“It was (the worst moment of my career),” Salah began.
“When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry. Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final.
“Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought.
Labelled by Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino as an ‘idiot’, Ramos could come up against Salah’s Egypt in Russia in what would prove an intriguing match-up given what happened in Ukraine.
Egypt start their campaign in Group A with hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and group favourites Uruguay.
Salah’s swift return to fitness - he picked up the injury on May 26 - is a welcome boost for Egypt boss Hector Cuper who accepted his side lack’s something special when Salah is missing.
The Egyptian talisman played no part in the 3-0 defeat to Belgium in Brussels on Wednesday but is expected to feature against Luis Suarez’s Uruguay in Ekaterinburg on June 15.
Salah is confident he will be fit enough to take part in Egypt’s World Cup opener against Uruguay.
