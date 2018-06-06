Soldiers clash at Kasarani Stadium

Mike Mokamba competes in past action at Kasarani Stadium. [ Dennis Okeyo, Standard]

The 39th edition of Kenya Defence Forces track and field event today promises some pulsating action as big guns led by World 5,000 Champion Hellen Obiri and former national 100m, 200m champion Mike Mokamba seek to maintain their dominance at Kasarani Stadium.

Thirteen teams will battle for top honours in the three-day meeting. The teams include Lanet Airbase, Nanyuki, Garissa, Gilgil, Marsabit, Isiolo, Embakasi, Thika, Kahawa, Nairobi, Moi Airbase, Laikipia Airbase and Mtongwe.

Mokamba, 23, who is coached by his father Elkana Nyangau, a member of the 1988 Seoul Olympics team, is out to reclaim his position as a top sprinter after missing for two season due to injuries.

“I have had bad moments, but I’m glad I have fully recovered and my body feels ready for the championships. I hope to make it to the national trials and eventually qualify for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Assaba, Nigeria in August; that’s my target this year,” said Mokamba.

Meanwhile, Obiri, 28, who successfully defended her KDF 5,000m title last year to beat a strong field that included reigning World Half Marathon Joycline Jepkosgey of Moi Airbase, former KDF champion Veronica Nyaruai (Laikipia Airbase), Africa Championship champion Sheila Chepkirui (Thika) and Pauline Korikwiang of Moi Airbase, will be looking for the same form despite posting mixed results in the last two IAAF Diamond League series.

In 400m, Alphas Kishioyan will be attempting to shake off his perennial rival, African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa.

Kishoyian, formerly coached by Nyangau, has since joined Bernard Ouma’s Rongai Athletics Club and trains alongside World’s 1,500 champion and silver medallist Elijah Mannangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot.

In the 10,000m showdown, Peter Muindi was a dominant force in 2017 when he beat experienced Leonard Oloitiptip of Laikipia Airbase and will no doubt be seeking to defend his title.

Fredrick Muranga, a third place finisher in 2017 and Kiplimo Kimutai, are expected to challenge the two favourites.

Selah Jepleting and 2005 world Under-18 silver medallist Winny Chebet will line up in women’s 1,500m alongside Judy Kiyeng, the younger sister to Hyvin Kiyeng, the Olympics steeplechase silver medallist.

In women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Marion Kibor, who defeated Mercy Wanjiru in 2017, will be out to defend her title. Elizabeth Mweni will also be in the lineup.