Leopards limp out of Super Cup tourney as Harambee Starlets face Equatorial Guinea today in Machakos

AFC Leopards Victir Majid(L) and Danny Lyanga of Tanzania Singida United battle for ball possession during Sportpesa Super Cup quarter final at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Tuesday 05/06/18[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Singida United goalkeeper Peter Machika was the hero as the Tanzanians on Tuesday beat AFC Leopards 4-2 on post-match penalties at Afraha Stadium to book a semifinal date with SportPesa Super Cup champions, Gor Mahia.

It was a sweet revenge for Singida, who lost 5-4 to Leopards via post-match penalties at the same stage in last year’s competition in Tanzania.

“I am very proud of my players. We dominated the game, created more chances and I strongly believe we deserved to win in the 90 minutes. But as you know, penalty shoot-outs are like lotteries,” said AFC coach Rodolfo Zapata.

Machika pulled off a series of smart saves including a 69th minute double save to deny Whyvonne Isuza from the penalty spot and Marvin Omondi’s resulting rebound, to keep Singida in the game.

Elinywesia Sumbi gave new coach Hemed Suleiman a winning debut with a well taken spot-kick after Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze,Adam Miraji Danny Lyana had all scored their penalties.

“It was a sweet revenge and I am happy with Manyika’s performance. He proved that he is a top class goalkeeper. It is good to start my career on a positive note,” said Suleiman, a former Zanzibar national team coach.

Meanwhile, national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets will face Equatorial Guinea in the first leg of the second round of Africa Women Cup of Nations(AWCON) qualifier today at Machakos Stadium from 3pm.

There will be no gate charges for the match. The second leg will be played on Saturday at Estadio Nkoantoma de Bata, in Equatorial Guinea.

The winner from the two-legged fixture will join hosts Ghana and other six nations in the AWCON finals.

Harambee Starlets progressed after eliminating Crested Cranes of Uganda on a 1-0 aggregate in the first round while their opponents earned a bye in the first round.

[Additional reporting by Rebecca Jebet]