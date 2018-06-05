Sergio Ramos explains exactly what happened in Mohamed Salah injury incident during Champions League final

Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 18:53 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Real defender Sergio Ramos (in white) pulling Liverpool's Mo Salah (in red) after which the latter was injured. [Photo/Courtesy]

Sergio Ramos has given a blow-by-blow account of the challenge which forced Mohamed Salah to limp out of Liverpool's Champions League final defeat.

Real Madrid defender Ramos tangled with Salah and landed badly during the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev last month.

Real won the final 3-1 thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and a double by Gareth Bale.

Meanwhile, Salah was left with a shoulder injury and fighting to be fit for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

And Real captain Ramos has gone into detail into the tackle for the first time since the final.

Ramos told AS: "Bloody hell, they've given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing. I didn't want to speak because everything is magnified.

"I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

"After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat."

Ramos has also revealed he has been in touch with Salah to apologise for injuring him - but insists the Egyptian could have played on.

"I spoke with Salah through messages he was quite good," Ramos added.

"He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

"I don't know if it's because you're at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way."