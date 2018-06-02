Manchester United star set to undergo Juventus medical

Saturday, June 2nd 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is set to join Juventus with a medical scheduled.

The Italian has failed to nail down a starting spot under Jose Mourinho and will be allowed to leave.

The Red Devils will pocket €12m (£10.6m) for the former Torino star, who will likely undergo a medical on Friday, claim Sportitalia.

Darmian has made 85 appearances in three seasons since joining from the Granata for around £12.5m.

The Bianconeri will have another full-back option with Stephan Lichtsteiner set to join Arsenal after his contract expires.

Manchester United may have been dealt a fatal blow in their pursuit of Gareth Bale.

The Old Trafford giants were red-hot favourites to land the Wales international, after his fall-outs with Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and the club’s manager Zinedine Zidane.

But after Zidane sensationally quit on Thursday, just days after completing a Champions League treble in just his third year as a manager, Bale now looks certain to stay at the Bernabeu.

The world-class forward admitted after their weekend win over Liverpool in Kiev, where he began on the bench but proved the match-winner with two goals off the bench, that he had grown sick of being overlooked for the starting XI because of Ronaldo’s influence.

Romelu Lukaku has picked country over club, although he didn't seem to enjoy doing it.

