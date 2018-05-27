How Champions League pitch invader ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes
A fan invaded the pitch and attempted to tackle Cristiano Ronaldo during the Champions League final.
Ronaldo was through on goal in the final minute of stoppage time of the game against Liverpool, but play was brought to an abrupt halt.
A supporter sprinted onto the pitch and charged in the direction of Ronaldo.
Stewards at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev were quick onto the scene and were able to rugby tackle the fan to the floor just a matter of yards before Ronaldo.
Understandably, the Portuguese forward looked disgruntled that his chance of a goal in world football's biggest club game was cruelly taken from him.
Thankfully for Real Madrid, it did not influence the outcome of the match, as they were already in a commanding position.
Gareth Bale came off the bench to score twice - including a spectacular overhead kick - to give Real the victory.
Karim Benzema pounced on an awful Loris Karius attempt to roll the ball out from the back to hand Real the lead just after half-time.
Sadio Mane equalised for Liverpool within five minutes, only for Bale's wonder goal to put the Spanish giants back into the lead.
