Why Thika is ripe for city status

Last week, diverse stakeholders supported making Thika an Industrial Smart City, confirming the town’s readiness for this status. The Senate public participation forum reinforced our vision to elevate Thika as a city for the economic gain of Kiambu and Kenya.
As Kiambu Governor, I have led the push to make Thika’s elevation a central goal. This effort began as a clear, structured initiative within my manifesto.
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