Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Thika is ripe for city status

By Kimani Wamatangi | Apr. 18, 2026
An aerial view of Thika town. [File, Standard]

Last week, diverse stakeholders supported making Thika an Industrial Smart City, confirming the town’s readiness for this status. The Senate public participation forum reinforced our vision to elevate Thika as a city for the economic gain of Kiambu and Kenya.

As Kiambu Governor, I have led the push to make Thika’s elevation a central goal. This effort began as a clear, structured initiative within my manifesto.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Thika Town City Status Thika Smart City Industrial Smart City Kimani Wamatangi
.

Latest Stories

When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
16 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga
46 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
National
By Mike Kihaki
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 46 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
By Mike Kihaki 46 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
By Josphat Thiong’o 46 mins ago
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
By Okumu Modachi 46 mins ago
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved