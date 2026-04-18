Why Thika is ripe for city status

An aerial view of Thika town. [File, Standard]

Last week, diverse stakeholders supported making Thika an Industrial Smart City, confirming the town’s readiness for this status. The Senate public participation forum reinforced our vision to elevate Thika as a city for the economic gain of Kiambu and Kenya.

As Kiambu Governor, I have led the push to make Thika’s elevation a central goal. This effort began as a clear, structured initiative within my manifesto.