Gaming: Safaribet Kenya to send fans to Russia

Safaribet Chief Marketing Officer Jerry Mwenda and Bunson Travel - CWT Managing Director Julie Scott,Safaribet Kenya & Bunson Travel partner to send fans to FIFA World Cup.To qualify for the Russian trip, punters have to play for the Jackpot whose prize is the World cup tickets (Inclusive of airfare and accommodation) amongst other great rewards after having staked at least Kshs. 200.PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

Kenyan football fans have the opportunity to experience the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia courtesy of betting firm Safaribet Kenya.

To qualify for the Russian trip, punters have to play for the Jackpot, whose prize is the World Cup tickets (Inclusive of airfare and accommodation) among other great rewards after having staked at least Sh200.

The campaign will be running from May 21 to June 30.

“The Fifa World Cup is the ultimate destination for sports fans to experience the world’s greatest Sporting event,” said Jerry Mwenda, the Safaribet Kenya CMO.

“Kenyans’ love for football is undeniable. This will be a once in a lifetime exclusive opportunity to chase and soak in the World Cup atmosphere, experiencing football’s greatest names in action,” he added.

“We are excited to be partnering with Safaribet Kenya to bring the excitement of World Cup to Kenyans.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

“There is no other event in the world that provides our guests with the experience of witnessing the passion and electricity surrounding the world-class competition.” [Standard Sports]