BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund appoint new manager

By Robert Nyanja: Tuesday, May 22nd 2018 at 13:38 GMT +3 | Football
Peter Stoger retires from club managerial job [Photo: Courtesy]

Peter Stoger’s whose six-month contract with Borussia Dortmund comes to an end this summer, retired from football and the Bundesliga have now appointed a new manager to replace the Austrian.

Former Nice boss Lucien Favre have been named the new Borussia manager on a two-year- deal and will be replaced at former club by Patrick Viera.

Lucien Favre has been named the new Borussia manager [Photo: Courtesy]

Favre has also managed top German clubs including Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha Berlin.

Speaking after his appointment, Favre was quoted by The Mirror saying, ‘Coaching Borussia Dortmund is an exciting task that I'm delighted to take on. We'll now work together on the new team. BVB is one of the most interesting clubs in Europe.

Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc has hailed Favre appointment [Photo: Courtesy]

Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc also indicated that the appointment of Favre is an important aspect of their club’s sporting aspect this summer.

‘The appointment of Lucien Favre as coach is an important aspect of our sporting re-start this summer.’ Favre said.

