Sofapaka hold Gor in thriller: Zapata tastes first victory, Wafula preserves Gor Mahia’s unbeaten streak

Gor Mahia FC's Wesley Onguso (right) and Willis Obayi of Nakumatt FC during KPL match at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday May 20, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

League leaders K’Ogalo squander two-goals to draw with Batoto Ba Mungu ahead of derby with AFC Leopards who won 2-0 at Thika United.

Eternal rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards warmed up to Saturday's Mashemeji derby with mixed results in Sunday's SportPesa Premier League matches.

While Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata finally had his first taste of victory in the domestic league when ten-man Leopards beat their his hosts Thika United 2-0 to end their eight-game winless run, leaders Gor Mahia threw away a two goal lead to draw 3-3 with Sofapaka in a thrilling game in Machakos.

Though a bit disappointed, Sofapaka coach John Baraza was full of praise for the character shown by his side to fight back against the record Kenyan champions.

"I’m a bit disappointed with the way we conceded all the three goals. But I am also happy with how we responded and managed to come from the two goals down. We knew it wasn't of going to be easy, but I pleased with the character and fighting spirit we showed," Baraza told The Standard Sports.

"We thought we had won it, but just Gor played like champions and managed to get a point."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

His furious Gor counterpart Dylan Kerr admitted that Sofapaka deserved to win.

'This is a worrying result ahead of the derby. Credit to Sofapaka, they never gave up; they kept on trying and to be honest they deserved to win this match. We had a two goal lead and thought, we have won it. They didn't do what I expected from them. I can imagine how Sofapaka coach felt after Wafula's equaliser, they truly deserved the win," said Kerr.

Meddie Kagere and Bernard Ondiek capitalised on Batoto Ba Mungu's defensive errors to hand Gor Mahia a 2-0 halftime lead before Kepha Aswani pulled a goal back for the former champions ten minutes into the second half.

However, substitute Ezekiel Okare scored a brace in a span of three minutes to temporarily give Sofapaka the lead. He drew level in the 84th minute when he unleashed a powerful header past hapless Boniface Oluoch before he shot past the stranded keeper

But utility player Innocent Wafula saved Gor blushes with a close range effort deep into stoppage time to take their points tally to 31.

In Thika, Ezekiel Odera turned from hero to villain as he was sent off moments after being involved in the two goals for Ingwe. The prolific striker earned a penalty for Ingwe's opening goal then doubled the lead before he was sent off for a second bookable offense after he taunted his former club's fans while celebrating the goal in the 70th minute.