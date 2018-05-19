Arsene Wenger closing in on deal with new club

Saturday, May 19th 2018 at 15:03 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsene Wenger could be set to leave the touchline and become general manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman took charge of Arsenal for the final time last weekend, after 22 years as Gunners boss.

The 68-year-old has insisted that he has no desire to retire, and has received multiple offers since confirming his north London exit.

His Arsenal career came to an abrupt end, with Wenger breaking a contract for the first time in his coaching career by exiting the Emirates just one year into a two year deal.

Now Wenger admits he is unsure whether he wants to return to the dugout, or move into a different dynamic. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

"I am going to give myself until June 14, the day the World Cup begins, to decide," Wenger told beIN Sports. "The question is do I still want to coach, to be on the bench, or is it time to take up different functions?

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"The one thing I can say for sure is that I will continue to work. But do I want to continue to suffer as much?

"I want to continue to defend my ideas of football, that’s for sure."

It is the first time Wenger has admitted doubts about returning to the touchline.

And that is something which will see Les Parisiens kick up their attempts to take him to the Parc des Princes.

Wenger is a close friend of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who has long been desperate to take him to Paris.

Al-Khelaifi has twice previously sought to land Wenger as manager, and now, having hired Thomas Tuchel to be the club's new head coach, wants Wenger to lead the football side of the club.

For his part, Wenger insists there has been no discussions with the powers-that-be - whom he advised to purchase PSG eight years ago - over a potential move.

But those talks are likely to step up in the coming weeks, before Wenger heads to the World Cup to work for beIN, whom Al-Khelaifi also fronts.