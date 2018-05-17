Marseille 0-3 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann fires Los Colcheneros to Europa League glory

By Mirror: Thursday, May 17th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Football

Antoine Griezmann's two-goal salvo fired Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory against Marseille in Lyon.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Frenchman secured the trophy for his side with a strike either side of half-time on what was a comfortable evening for Diego Simeone's men as Gabi added a late third.

Griezmann's first came after an error from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa saw the ball fall to the feet of Gabi whose pinpoint through ball was fired past Steve Mandanda.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

His second was a clinically taken dinked finish over the keeper after Koke slid his striker through to double his tally.

Former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou had the best chance for Marseille, hitting the post after emerging from the bench in the last 10 minutes, before skipper Gabi put the icing on the cake for Atletico.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid Marseille
LATEST STORIES
Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win Europa League final
Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win Europa League final
Football 1 hour ago
Man in Meru wins Sh10m jackpot
Man in Meru wins Sh10m jackpot
Sports 1 hour ago
Nkaiwatei bags third gold medal, eyes fourth
Nkaiwatei bags third gold medal, eyes fourth
Athletics 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win Europa League final
Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to win Europa League final
Football 1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Gor-Mahia stuck in Nairobi traffic ahead of CAF clash with USM Alger
PHOTOS: Gor-Mahia stuck in Nairobi traffic ahead of CAF clash with USM Alger
Football 6 hours ago
World Cup referee suspended over bribery
World Cup referee suspended over bribery
Football 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES