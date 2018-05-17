Marseille 0-3 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann fires Los Colcheneros to Europa League glory

Thursday, May 17th 2018 at 00:05 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Antoine Griezmann's two-goal salvo fired Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory against Marseille in Lyon. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The Frenchman secured the trophy for his side with a strike either side of half-time on what was a comfortable evening for Diego Simeone's men as Gabi added a late third.

Griezmann's first came after an error from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa saw the ball fall to the feet of Gabi whose pinpoint through ball was fired past Steve Mandanda. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

His second was a clinically taken dinked finish over the keeper after Koke slid his striker through to double his tally.

Former Fulham striker Konstantinos Mitroglou had the best chance for Marseille, hitting the post after emerging from the bench in the last 10 minutes, before skipper Gabi put the icing on the cake for Atletico. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

