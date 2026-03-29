Why hasn't the US military used force to secure the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East on a globe under a magnifying glass in Shanghai, China on March 26, 2026. [AFP]

Since the United States and Israel launched their war against Iran in late February, Iran has retaliated by targeting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, effectively shutting down the narrow channel of water.

It’s caused a global fuel crisis, even though some ships are managing to get through the strait. US President Donald Trump has given Iran an ultimatum to fully reopen the waterway to oil and gas shipments, and called on NATO allies to help in the effort.