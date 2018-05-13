Richest young sports stars in Britain revealed in new Sunday Times Rich List rankings

Sunday, May 13th 2018 at 19:36 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Rory Mcllroy. British golfer leads other stars in money list. [Photo/Courtesy]

Golfer Rory McIlroy has beaten a host of footballers to become the richest young sports star in Britain, new figures reveal today.

McIlroy, 29, currently ranked 8th in the world golf rankings, had a memorable 2017 - getting married, and enjoying a superb return to form.

He signed deals with sports giant Nike and TaylorMade, the American club manufacturer, worth a combined £150m. It meant his net worth grew by £28m to £110m.

He ranks No1 on the Sunday Times Rich List: Richest Young Sports Stars, revealed today.

Andy Murray lies second on the list with wealth now at £83m. The modest £6m rise on his valuation in 2017 was down to a hip injury suffered at last year’s Wimbledon.

He has not played since, and underwent surgery. Real Madrid and Wales star Gareth Bale is paid £18.2m a year after tax, making him comfortably the best paid British player in the world.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

His net wealth rose by £20m to now stand at £74m.

Sergio Aguero, the Man City striker, is the UK’s highest paid footballer and worth around £48m to come in at No 4 overall on the rich list.

Premier League stars Eden Hazard, Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata all feature in the Top Ten.

Boxer Anthony Joshua, worth £35 million, stands fifth, but is predicted to rise up the rankings. His agent, Barrie Hearn, has talked of 28-year-old Joshua becoming the world’s first boxing billionaire.

McIlroy married his stunning fiancee Erica Stollin in April, 2017.

A star-studded guest list included soul legend Stevie Wonder, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and One Direction’s Niall Horan.