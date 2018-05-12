Leopards’ Zapata eyes first victory

AFC Leopards Coach Roldofo Zapata with his goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade during the Mashemeji derby match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on May 1,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

AFC Leopards will try to end a seven-game winless run in the SportPesa Premier League when they face struggling Nakumatt in today’s round fifteen fixtures, at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The 4.15pm tie will be preceded by an early kick off between title contenders Mathare United and Bandari.

Fifth placed Leopards have not won in the league (five draws and two losses) since March 3 when they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 and will be keen to end that run today.

It will also be an opportunity for Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata to chalk up his first victory in the domestic league since succeeding his Tanzania’s Dennis Kitambi a fortnight ago.

But while Leopards are coming off a 5-4 defeat via penalties to Gor Mahia in Hull City Challenge, Nakumatt registered their second win of the season after beating Zoo Kericho 3-2.

Though disappointed with a recent winless streak, Leopards captain Duncan Otieno is impressed with the defensive display and is now determined to help them bounce back to their winning ways.

“There is a lot of improvement defensively, but offensively we are struggling. We have not conceded in our last two matches, but we have also not scored a single goal,” Otieno told The Standard Sports.

“We need to get our scoring touch back and end the winless run. That run is not only good for us (players) but the whole team including fans and the managed.”

The Kenyan international believes the game can turn around AFC’s fortunes.