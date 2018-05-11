Oliech, Kahata to move to South Africa

The deal is as good as done. Dennis Oliech is set to get his ‘old’ boots firing again — only this time in the Rainbow Nation.

Oliech, Kenya’s all-time international top scorer is set to join South African side Free State sometime in June — when he will sign a contract.

The player is said to have agreed in principle to join the club which plays in the Premier Soccer League.

It is said the deal was brokered by former AFC Leopards coach Luc Aymael who is currently attached to Free States Stars in the South African league. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

“We had a good meeting with him, but we could not finalise everything because the transfer window is not open and also his papers are not in order,” Aymel told local media.

Interestingly, the Belgian tactician is said to be planning to raid Gor Mahia — targeting at least two of their prized assets in the June transfer window.

Aymael is said to be interested in the signatures of Rwandan international Jacques Tuyisenge and talented Harambee Stars midfielder, Francis Kahata.

According to highly placed sources close to Aymael who coached Leopards in 2013, he has enquired about the availability of the two players as he seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2018/2019.

The Nairobian has reliably learnt that Aymael sent his assistant to watch Kahata play against SuperSport United in the Caf Confederation Cup in South Africa over a fortnight ago and the Belgian was disappointed by the unavailability of Tuyisenge who missed the trip due to visa hitches.

However, this ‘fishing expedition’ could be complicated by the impending arrival of Oliech at the club. Oliech is expected to sign a one-year contract with Free States anytime.

Oliech was in South Africa for trials with Mike Mokoena owned Free States — and the former Ajjacio and Nantes striker could put pen to paper on a deal that will run until August 2019 after impressing the club.

Additionally, according to Absa Premier League rulebook, Free States’ hands are tied because only two slots are available for foreign players this season.

Aymael is said to be using his contacts in Kenya to see through the deal as he finds out about the contractual engagements of his targets.

Initially, Aymael had identified four players from Gor Mahia, including Samuel Anyango and George Odhiambo — K’Ogalo are understood to be willing to listen to an offer on Onyango, signed last January from Ulinzi Stars.

“Onyango is available for Sh250,000, but he will have to wait for the end of the season for Tuyisenge and Kahata,” said our source who did not want to be named, adding that the club has made it very clear to Aymael that they will only release the two (Tuyisenge and Kahata) after the conclusion of Caf Confederating Cup campaign.

“We will not buy everybody. We only have two slots available in the June transfer window,” Aymael noted.

Free State are willing to buy out the remainder of the contracts to force the deal through and Aymael has given firm directives to his ‘local agent’ to find out and negotiate with individual players on their expected salaries.

“I can only sign one or two,” he added. The South African transfer window is set to open in June.